3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I

(ASMOX - Free Report) . ASMOX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.62%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.15%.

PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity Z

(PTEZX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PTEZX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 13.85%, expense ratio of 0.45% and management fee of 0.35%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage A

(VHIAX - Free Report) : 1.04% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. VHIAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.96% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


