3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6

(JUEMX - Free Report) has a 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEMX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.97% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Investor

(TORTX - Free Report) : 1.17% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. TORTX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. TORTX, with annual returns of 14.31% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Premier

(TRPGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRPGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TRPGX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 14.88% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


