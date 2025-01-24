Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Owens Corning Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Owens Corning (
OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Owens Corning's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Owens Corning's main business drivers.
Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Since its inception in 1938, the company has evolved as a market-leading innovator of glass fiber technology. Its products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
The company has three reportable segments — Roofing, Insulation and Composites. Roofing segment (accounting for 41.6% of total 2023 sales) products include laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt. Demand for products in the Roofing segment is generally driven by residential repair and remodeling activity and by new residential construction. Roofing damage from major storms can significantly increase demand in the segment.
Insulation segment (37.9%) products include thermal and acoustical batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation as well as foam insulation. Demand for Owens Corning’s insulating products is driven by new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, commercial and industrial construction activity, increasingly stringent building codes and the growing need for energy efficiency.
Composites segment (23.6%) includes vertically integrated downstream activities and specializes in the production of glass fiber reinforcement materials. Demand for composites is driven by general global economic activity and by the increasing replacement of traditional materials such as aluminum, wood and steel with composites that offer lighter weight, improved strength, lack of conductivity and corrosion resistance. [Note: For 2023, corporate eliminations constituted 3.1% of net sales] Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Owens Corning ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $4,958.28, or a 395.83% gain, as of January 24, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 198.21% and the price of gold increased 104.52% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for OC.
Shares of Owens Corning have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its strategic initiatives and structural improvements. Its strategic focus on high-margin products, improving operational efficiencies, and divesting low-margin and capital-intensive businesses, like those in China and Korea, will help support strong financial performance and foster growth in 2025 as demand stabilizes. For fourth-quarter 2024, the company expects non-discretionary repair and remodeling to stay strong in North America. However, Owens Corning expects near-term demand to be affected by market challenges and seasonal trends with discretionary projects and new single-family construction weakening. Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.
Shares have gained 8.87% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Owens Corning Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Owens Corning's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Owens Corning's main business drivers.
Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Since its inception in 1938, the company has evolved as a market-leading innovator of glass fiber technology. Its products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
The company has three reportable segments — Roofing, Insulation and Composites.
Roofing segment (accounting for 41.6% of total 2023 sales) products include laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt. Demand for products in the Roofing segment is generally driven by residential repair and remodeling activity and by new residential construction. Roofing damage from major storms can significantly increase demand in the segment.
Insulation segment (37.9%) products include thermal and acoustical batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation as well as foam insulation. Demand for Owens Corning’s insulating products is driven by new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, commercial and industrial construction activity, increasingly stringent building codes and the growing need for energy efficiency.
Composites segment (23.6%) includes vertically integrated downstream activities and specializes in the production of glass fiber reinforcement materials. Demand for composites is driven by general global economic activity and by the increasing replacement of traditional materials such as aluminum, wood and steel with composites that offer lighter weight, improved strength, lack of conductivity and corrosion resistance.
[Note: For 2023, corporate eliminations constituted 3.1% of net sales]
Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Owens Corning ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $4,958.28, or a 395.83% gain, as of January 24, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 198.21% and the price of gold increased 104.52% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for OC.
Shares of Owens Corning have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its strategic initiatives and structural improvements. Its strategic focus on high-margin products, improving operational efficiencies, and divesting low-margin and capital-intensive businesses, like those in China and Korea, will help support strong financial performance and foster growth in 2025 as demand stabilizes. For fourth-quarter 2024, the company expects non-discretionary repair and remodeling to stay strong in North America. However, Owens Corning expects near-term demand to be affected by market challenges and seasonal trends with discretionary projects and new single-family construction weakening. Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.Shares have gained 8.87% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.