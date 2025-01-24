We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Qualcomm?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.03 a share, just 12 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 5, 2025.
Qualcomm's Earnings ESP sits at +3.34%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. QCOM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
QCOM is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) .
Slated to report earnings on February 18, 2025, Palo Alto Networks holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.77 a share 25 days from its next quarterly update.
For Palo Alto Networks, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 is +2.07%.
QCOM and PANW's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
