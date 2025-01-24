We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Microsoft (MSFT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $68.7 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Microsoft metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Intelligent Cloud' to reach $25.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- More Personal Computing' should arrive at $14.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -16.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes' will reach $28.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +49.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'More Personal Computing- Search and news advertising' at $3.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'More Personal Computing- Revenue from Gaming' should come in at $6.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Intelligent Cloud- Enterprise Services and partner service' will reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' of 10.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' will likely reach 19.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' reaching 11.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.
The consensus estimate for 'More Personal Computing - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' stands at -3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Long-term unearned revenue' to come in at $3.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Short-term unearned revenue' will reach $47.72 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.07 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Microsoft here>>>
Shares of Microsoft have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MSFT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>