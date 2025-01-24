We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Leidos Secures a $120M Deal to Provide Cybersecurity Support
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS - Free Report) recently clinched a contract worth $120 million to offer key management architecture & engineering and cyber security engineering support services to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and civilian agencies. The award has been provided by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.
Per the terms of the contract, Leidos will design, develop, test, integrate and maintain technologies to operate key management systems.
What’s Lies Ahead for LDOS?
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, cyber security threats have been posing as a major risk factor to a nation’s security. The necessity for secure and dependable networks to link fighters in the air and the operating base has become crucial as countries invest more in military cybersecurity.
In light of this, the Mordor Intelligence firm projects that the global Defense Cybersecurity market will witness a CAGR of 12.8% during the 2025-2030 period. Such a solid market prediction offers strong growth opportunities to Leidos, which is a renowned provider of cybersecurity solutions to the federal government with more than 30 years of experience in defending global cyber interests.
Leidos’ PACKIT (Proven, Analytic-Centric Kill Chain Implementation and Transformation) is a threat-based strategy for strengthening cyber security. This approach uses people, processes and technology to improve an organization's cybersecurity posture by using an analytical framework.
Opportunities for LDOS’ Peers
Other defense contractors that are expected to enjoy the perks of the growing defense cybersecurity market are as follows:
Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) : It offers resilient, full-spectrum cyber solutions across every domain for a decisive advantage, giving cyber warfighters the defensive and offensive edge they need against evolving threats. Its products include Cyberdefense Platform for Weapon Systems, which enables cutting-edge AI/ML techniques to identify threats in mission and weapon systems that are currently undetectable by traditional network-based IDS solutions.
Northrop has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 3.6%.
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) : It remains a leading provider of defense technology in comprehensive cyber systems for its defense and global security customers. LMT's MR2 platform is assisting the U.S. military with digital transformation by providing real-time reports on staff training and readiness.
Lockheed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales implies growth of 3.8%.
BAE Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : The company designs and builds a portfolio of cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies. Its product portfolio includes one-way transfer devices, guards and Field Programmable Gate Arrays like the Data Diode Solution, which is a one-way transfer device enabling secure unidirectional transfer of data between networks.
BAESY has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2025 sales calls for growth of 58.4%.
LDOS Stock Price Movement
In the past month, shares of Leidos have risen 2.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.
LDOS Stock’s Zacks Rank
Leidos currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.