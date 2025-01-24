Wix's New Integration With YouTube to Boost Social Shopping

Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) has unveiled a new integration with YouTube Shopping, allowing merchants to sell their products directly on the platform. Building on its partnership with Google Shopping, this update allows merchants to display their products in a dedicated store format on their YouTube profiles, further strengthening their social shopping capabilities.
With this integration, merchants can tag products in YouTube videos, live streams and shorts, driving visibility and engagement. Products appear on the YouTube store tab, making it easy for viewers to purchase. Additionally, Wix ensures automatic syncing of product details like descriptions and images between platforms, while merchants gain insights into shopping behavior via YouTube’s analytics.
Wix highlighted the potential of this integration to expand merchants' reach and connect with audiences on a popular social platform. Merchants can oversee YouTube Shopping via the Google & YouTube Sales Channels section through the Wix dashboard, leveraging features like product tagging and drops, with Wix handling backend processes, such as inventory management and checkout.
Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. The company's platform offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.
WIX’s E-Commerce & AI-Powered Solutions Bodes Well
Wix benefits from strong e-commerce growth, leveraging its cloud-based platform to meet merchants' evolving needs as social media, cloud tech, mobile devices and data analytics reshape the e-commerce landscape. Per
Mordor Intelligence report, the e-commerce market is estimated at $10.19 trillion for 2025 and is expected to reach $21.22 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025-2030.
WIX has been focusing on generative artificial intelligence (AI) as it represents a significant business growth driver. The company has also been embedding AI assistants across its platform and has released 29 AI business assistants so far. It continues to add new products to gain on the AI boom. New AI business assistants have been improving operational efficiency and customer conversion rates. On Dec. 11, 2024, Wix launched AI
Site-Chat, a virtual agent that helps businesses engage visitors 24/7, address queries and provide real-time info. It improves customer experience and boosts potential sales.Healthy bookings growth,
driven by heightened demand for Studio subscriptions, commerce activity and AI solutions, serve as a key catalyst. A major chunk of new partner bookings is coming from Studio accounts as more agencies adopt Studio for their projects. The percentage of registered users using Wix Payments grew every quarter throughout 2021 and continued in the third quarter of 2024. Driven by strong third-quarter results, management raised the 2024 outlook for bookings, revenues and free cash flow. Revenues are now expected to be $1,757-$1,764 million, up from the previous guidance of $1,747-$1,761 million.
Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 86.4% in the past year against the
industry's growth of 12.1%.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are BlackBerry Limited (
BB & IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas AMZN carries a Zacks Rank #2.
BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 72.7% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 45.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.29, unchanged in the past seven days. AMZN earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 25.85%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 28.2%. Its shares have surged 49.3% in the past year.
