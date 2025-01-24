We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, HCA (HCA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reported $18.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $6.22 for the same period compares to $5.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.09 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.97.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $18,146 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18,036.69.
- Equivalent Admissions: 1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 997.59 million.
- Admissions: 559.17 million compared to the 561.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Equivalent Patient Days: 4.85 million versus 4.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Length of Stay: 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.
- Number of hospitals: 190 versus 187 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Inpatient Revenue per Admission: $19,737 compared to the $19,608.16 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Licensed Beds at End of Period: 49,985 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49,819.
- Patient Days: 2,691.71 Days versus 2,714.32 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers: 124 compared to the 125 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of HCA have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.