Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, HCA (HCA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reported $18.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $6.22 for the same period compares to $5.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.09 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue per Equivalent Admission: $18,146 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18,036.69.
  • Equivalent Admissions: 1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 997.59 million.
  • Admissions: 559.17 million compared to the 561.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Equivalent Patient Days: 4.85 million versus 4.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Length of Stay: 5 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.
  • Number of hospitals: 190 versus 187 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Inpatient Revenue per Admission: $19,737 compared to the $19,608.16 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Licensed Beds at End of Period: 49,985 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49,819.
  • Patient Days: 2,691.71 Days versus 2,714.32 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers: 124 compared to the 125 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for HCA here>>>

Shares of HCA have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise