Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported $154.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.8% versus 64.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $13.39 billion compared to the $13.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: 0.9% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest (loss)/income: $40.06 million versus $29.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.86 million.
  • Trust and other financial services income: $7.49 million versus $8.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other operating income: $13.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.53 million.
  • Service charges and fees: $15.98 million versus $15.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $114.20 million compared to the $111.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from bank-owned life insurance: $2.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.23 million.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

