Axalta and Durr Team Up to Provide Digital Paint Solution
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) recently entered into a strategic agreement with Durr Systems AG to partner on automotive digital paint technology. The partnership will enable Axalta to combine its NextJet technology with Durr’s robotics integration.
The digital paint technology will allow precise paint application. It is also referred to as an overspray-free application. In this partnership, AXTA will bring its coatings know-how, while Durr will serve as the robotics integrator for Axalta NextJet for light vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Leveraging its partnership with Durr, AXTA is expected to better serve OEM customers because Durr has the proper understanding of the individual design requirements of vehicles.
Demonstrations with Axalta NextJet on Durr robotics have already begun at Durr’s test center in Bietigheim, Germany. The partnership will help bring the technology faster to the market. Axalta had also entered into a digital paint partnership with Xaar in 2023. Xaar will continue to be an integral part of Axalta and Durr’s digital paint solutions.
AXTA stock has gained 13.8% in the past year against the 15.4% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AXTA’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
AXTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Methanex Corp. (MEOH - Free Report) . While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%. NGVT’s shares have gained 7.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. CRS’ shares have soared 244% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.49 per share. MEOH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 100.9%. The stock has gained 10.7% in the past year.