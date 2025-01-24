BD Stock Rises on Biosero Deal for AI-Powered Robotic Cytometry Tech

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently announced a collaboration with Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions, to enable and facilitate robotic arm integration with BD flow cytometry instruments. This partnership aims to enhance the precision and efficiency of drug discovery and development processes, enabling researchers to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy.
The integration leverages Biosero’s advanced automation software with BD’s flow cytometers, creating a seamless system for high-throughput experimentation. This innovative approach is expected to accelerate research timelines and deliver transformative solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 1.1% to $240.47 on Thursday. In the past six months, BDX shares have gained 1.3% compared with the
industry’s 4.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 12.8% in the same time frame.
The collaboration between BD and Biosero could boost BDX's stock price in the long run by solidifying BD's position as a leader in innovative drug discovery tools. This partnership addresses the growing demand for high-throughput, precise drug development solutions, potentially increasing the adoption of BD’s products. Enhanced efficiency and research capabilities may attract more clients in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, ultimately driving revenue growth and investor confidence in BD's ability to adapt to cutting-edge technological advancements.
Meanwhile, BDX currently has a market capitalization of $69 billion. In the last reported quarter, BDX delivered an earnings surprise of 1.06%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on the BD and Biosero Collaboration
BD and Biosero aim to enhance BD's flow cytometer software by developing compatibility with Biosero's Green Button Go automation software. This collaboration also focuses on supporting biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations by addressing their custom research needs, enabling seamless integration of robotic arms to streamline workflows and improve efficiency.
Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in drug discovery and cell therapy, allowing for detailed analysis of drug effects and ensuring the safety of cell therapy products. Traditionally, the process involves manual steps, such as loading and analyzing multiwell plates, which is time-consuming. Robotic integration automates these tasks, enabling efficient handling of multiple plates without human intervention, greatly enhancing throughput and streamlining workflows in drug development and manufacturing.
The new versions of BD flow cytometer instrument software compatible with Biosero automation software for the BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer, BD FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer, and BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometry System are likely to be available for research use in 2025 through local sales representatives. The BD FACSDiscover family of instruments is also on the roadmap for future integration.
BDX’s Other Recent Collaborations
Recently, Carilion Clinic, in partnership with BD, became the first health system in Virginia and the Southeastern United States to offer needle-free blood draws using the BD PIVO Pro Needle-free Blood Collection Device. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by reducing the need for multiple needle sticks and improving overall care quality, aligning with Carilion's vision of a "One-Stick Patient Experience."
In December 2024, BD and Babson Diagnostics launched an innovative fingertip blood collection and testing solution for U.S. health systems and large provider networks. The system combines BD's MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection with Babson's BetterWay technologies, enabling tests from just six drops of blood. This less-invasive method allows any trained healthcare worker, even those without phlebotomy experience, to collect and prepare the samples, enhancing accessibility and convenience in urgent care and ambulatory settings.
BDX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
BDX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) , Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ResMed’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 31.6% against the industry’s 12.8% decline in the past year.
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%. ABT’s shares have risen 9.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.
Image: Bigstock
BD Stock Rises on Biosero Deal for AI-Powered Robotic Cytometry Tech
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently announced a collaboration with Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions, to enable and facilitate robotic arm integration with BD flow cytometry instruments. This partnership aims to enhance the precision and efficiency of drug discovery and development processes, enabling researchers to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy.
The integration leverages Biosero’s advanced automation software with BD’s flow cytometers, creating a seamless system for high-throughput experimentation. This innovative approach is expected to accelerate research timelines and deliver transformative solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 1.1% to $240.47 on Thursday. In the past six months, BDX shares have gained 1.3% compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth. The S&P 500 increased 12.8% in the same time frame.
The collaboration between BD and Biosero could boost BDX's stock price in the long run by solidifying BD's position as a leader in innovative drug discovery tools. This partnership addresses the growing demand for high-throughput, precise drug development solutions, potentially increasing the adoption of BD’s products. Enhanced efficiency and research capabilities may attract more clients in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, ultimately driving revenue growth and investor confidence in BD's ability to adapt to cutting-edge technological advancements.
Meanwhile, BDX currently has a market capitalization of $69 billion. In the last reported quarter, BDX delivered an earnings surprise of 1.06%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on the BD and Biosero Collaboration
BD and Biosero aim to enhance BD's flow cytometer software by developing compatibility with Biosero's Green Button Go automation software. This collaboration also focuses on supporting biopharmaceutical and contract research organizations by addressing their custom research needs, enabling seamless integration of robotic arms to streamline workflows and improve efficiency.
Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in drug discovery and cell therapy, allowing for detailed analysis of drug effects and ensuring the safety of cell therapy products. Traditionally, the process involves manual steps, such as loading and analyzing multiwell plates, which is time-consuming. Robotic integration automates these tasks, enabling efficient handling of multiple plates without human intervention, greatly enhancing throughput and streamlining workflows in drug development and manufacturing.
The new versions of BD flow cytometer instrument software compatible with Biosero automation software for the BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer, BD FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer, and BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometry System are likely to be available for research use in 2025 through local sales representatives. The BD FACSDiscover family of instruments is also on the roadmap for future integration.
BDX’s Other Recent Collaborations
Recently, Carilion Clinic, in partnership with BD, became the first health system in Virginia and the Southeastern United States to offer needle-free blood draws using the BD PIVO Pro Needle-free Blood Collection Device. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by reducing the need for multiple needle sticks and improving overall care quality, aligning with Carilion's vision of a "One-Stick Patient Experience."
In December 2024, BD and Babson Diagnostics launched an innovative fingertip blood collection and testing solution for U.S. health systems and large provider networks. The system combines BD's MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection with Babson's BetterWay technologies, enabling tests from just six drops of blood. This less-invasive method allows any trained healthcare worker, even those without phlebotomy experience, to collect and prepare the samples, enhancing accessibility and convenience in urgent care and ambulatory settings.
BDX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
BDX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are ResMed (RMD - Free Report) , Masimo (MASI - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) .
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ResMed’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 31.6% against the industry’s 12.8% decline in the past year.
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%. ABT’s shares have risen 9.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.