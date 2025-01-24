NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 1.9% year over year. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter were 58 cents compared with 59 cents in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings in 2024 were $3.43 per share compared with $3.17 in 2023, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. The figure matched the upper end of the guided range of $3.23-$3.43 per share. NEE’s Total Revenues
NextEra Energy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 1.9% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter were 58 cents compared with 59 cents in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings in 2024 were $3.43 per share compared with $3.17 in 2023, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. The figure matched the upper end of the guided range of $3.23-$3.43 per share.
NEE’s Total Revenues
In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $5.38 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%. The top line declined 21.7% year over year due to weaker contributions from Florida Power & Light Company (“FPL”) and NextEra Energy Resources.
Operating revenues in 2024 were $24.8 billion compared with $28.1 billion in 2023.
Segment Results of NEE
Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $3.86 billion, down 8.1% from the prior-year figure of $4.19 billion. Its earnings were 41 cents per share, on par with the year-ago reported figure.
NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $1.44 billion, down 45.5% from the prior-year figure of $2.56 billion. The segment’s earnings were 22 cents per share compared with 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $82 million compared with $25 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the fourth quarter was 10 cents per share, wider than the year-ago loss of 7 cents.
Highlights of NEE’s Q4 Release
FPL's best-in-class non-fuel O&M cost per customer is 50% lower than the second best in its peer group of large utilities, saving customers more than $24 each month on a typical 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential customer bill compared with an average-performing utility.
FPL continues to focus on making smart capital investments that keep bills as low as possible while delivering reliable electricity, as a consequence its typical residential customer bill is nearly 40% below the national average.
NextEra Energy Resources expanded its contracted renewables backlog by adding nearly 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects in the quarter under discussion. Its backlog additions include nearly 1,200 megawatts (MW) of wind projects, 1,000 MW of solar projects, 1,000 MW of battery storage projects and 100 MW of wind repowering. The company’s renewables backlog is now more than 25 GW.
The segment continues to make progress in evaluating the recommissioning of its Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa. The company also filed a notice with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to request a licensing change and has plans to restart plant operations as early as the end of 2028.
Financial Update of NEE
NEE had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1.49 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $2.7 billion on Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt, as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $72.4 billion, up from $61.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities in 2024 was $13.26 billion compared with $8.42 billion in 2023.
NextEra Energy’s Guidance
NEE reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance in the range of $3.45-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $3.575 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68.
For 2026 and 2027, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. The company also continues to expect to grow its dividend per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.
The company’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 36,500-46,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2024-2027 span.
NEE’s Zacks Rank
NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 87 cents.
Xcel Energy’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 6.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share indicates an increase of 4.82% from the prior-year actual.
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share.
Dominion’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.59%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share indicates an increase of 103.45% from the year-earlier level.
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 68 cents.
Alliant Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share indicates an increase of 41.67% from the prior-year actual.