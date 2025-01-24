Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Jacobs Secures Multi-Year Contract From USACE Japan, Boosts Backlog

Read MoreHide Full Article

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J - Free Report) is set to deliver architecture and engineering services through a multiple-award task order contract from the Japan District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Valued at a total aggregate contract capacity of $249 million, this contract is considered for supporting the U.S. Department of Defense. Jacobs will offer services during a seven-year performance period, comprising a five-year base period and a two-year option period.

Jacobs’ Work Scope

Per the contract, the company will offer an array of services for the construction, sustainment, restoration and modernization of the U.S. military, accompanied by hosting nation construction programs.

This project by USACE Japan builds upon Jacobs' design-build capabilities that will support U.S. military installations and base-wide critical infrastructure. The capabilities of the company comprise mission and operations, accommodation, lifestyle, recreation, health and wellness facilities, education and training sites, coupled with telecommunications and secure data services, aircraft, ship and waterfront operations.

Per Susannah Kerr, Jacobs executive vice president, “Our global support for USACE highlights our commitment to working alongside government agencies on national security infrastructure and resilience, to foster safer, cleaner and more prosperous communities.”

Growing Backlog Drives Jacobs’ Prospects

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences.

The aforementioned statement is supported by the company’s ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 end, it reported a backlog of $21.85 billion, up 22.5% from $17.84 billion on a year-over-year basis. The uptrend was primarily driven by new business awards in its Americas business. With strong new sales and potential business prospects, the company expects a positive outlook for many industry groups and sectors in which its clients operate.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J stock has gained 4.1% in the past month against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 3.9% decline. The company is expected to continue benefiting from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, along with a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments in the upcoming period.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.

Sezzle, Inc. (SEZL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SEZL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 193.2%, on average. The stock has surged 631.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 33.2% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average. The stock has soared 727.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 23.5% and 50.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SPSC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. The stock has gained 5.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 17.9% and 14.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

business-services