Questions and Answers on Your 5 Favorite Stocks
Welcome to Episode #431 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is going solo to answer some of the questions left for her in the YouTube comments to prior podcasts. These were questions mostly about individual stock. She aims to please on talking about some of your favorite stocks.
This week’s list includes stocks from various industries and it even includes some small caps as well as one Magnificent 7 stock.
Tracey looked at the Price, Consensus and Earnings Surprise chart for each, as well as the earnings estimate data.
A Look at 5 of Your Favorite Stocks
1. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT - Free Report)
Red Cat Holdings is a small cap company with a market cap of $701 million which makes drone technology for military, government, and commercial operations.
Shares of Red Cat Holdings are down 41% year-to-date, but the shares have soared 1003% over the last year. It’s a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) but Zacks only has one earnings estimate.
Should you take a chance on Red Cat Holdings?
2. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD - Free Report)
Barrick Gold is a large cap global gold miner. Tracey talked about the gold trade, specifically with the miners, in a 2024 podcast because the price of gold was hitting new highs.
Shares of Barrick Gold are up 2.3% year-to-date but have only gained 1.5% over the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.7. 2025 earnings are expected to rise 30.3%.
Barrick Gold is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
Should a gold miner, like Barrick Gold, be on your short list?
3. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET - Free Report)
Arista Networks is a leader in data-driven, cloud-to-client networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. It has a market cap of $163 billion.
Shares of Arista Networks have soared over the last year, rising 93.7%. In 2025, they’re up another 15.9% to new all-time highs. Arista Networks isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 53.6. Sales and earnings are expected to rise by the double digits again in 2025.
Arista Networks is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. It reports earnings on Feb 18, 2025.
Should an AI play like Arista Networks be on your watch list?
4. Nio Inc. (NIO - Free Report)
Nio is a Chinese global smart vehicle manufacturer. It has a market cap of $7.3 billion.
Shares of Nio are down 5.7% year-to-date and have fallen 30.9% over the last year. Nio doesn’t have a P/E ratio because it’s earnings are still negative. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is calling for a loss of $1.01.
Nio is a Zacks #3 (Hold) stock.
With shares trading near 5-year lows, should a smart car manufacturer like Nio be on your watch list?
5. Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report)
Apple is a Magnificent 7 stock and is one of the four pillars of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway empire. But shares of Apple have declined 11.3% year-to-date and are now “only” up 15.4% over the last year.
But even though the shares have weakened, Apple is not cheap. It still trades with a forward P/E ratio of 30.1. A P/E ratio under 15 is considered a value.
Apple also has a Zacks Rank of a 4, or Sell.
If Apple falls further, would it be a buying opportunity?
What Else Do You Need to Know About These 5 Favorite Stocks?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.