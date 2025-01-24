We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Q4 Earnings Show Promise: Sector ETFs to Win
The Q4 2024 earnings season is off to a strong start, with major banks surpassing estimates and offering encouraging guidance for the upcoming quarters. S&P 500 earnings for 2025 are projected to grow by 13.6% on a 5.3% increase in revenues. All 16 Zacks sectors are anticipated to see positive earnings growth, with 10 sectors expected to achieve double-digit growth rates, per Earnings Trends issued on Jan. 15, 2025.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
For the “Magnificent 7” group, total 2025 earnings are expected to be up 15.7% on 12.7% higher revenues. Excluding the Mag 7 contribution, total earnings for the remaining S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 13% in 2025, which compares to 1.6% growth in 2024 and a 5.2% decline in 2023.
For the 28 S&P 500 members that have reported Q4 results, total earnings are up 23% from the same period last year on 7% higher revenues, with 78.6% beating EPS estimates and 71.4% beating revenue estimates.
Investors should note that Q4 earnings estimates for the Tech, Finance, Consumer Discretionary, and Business Services sectors increased since the start of the quarter. Notably, Q4 earnings are expected to be above the year-earlier level for eight of the 16 Zacks sectors, with Medical (earnings growth of +12.0%), Tech (+14.7%) and Finance (+17.9%) enjoying significant earnings growth.
Sector ETFs to Win
Against this backdrop, the following sector-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) should gain.
Technology – Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report)
Earnings of this sector are expected to grow 14.7% in Q4 on 10.1% higher revenues. The Tech sector has been a significant growth driver in recent quarters, and the trend is expected to continue in 2024 Q4 and beyond. Its earnings outlook is steadily improving. The ETF XLK has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) (read: What Lies Ahead for Apple Stock & ETFs in 2025?).
Finance – Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF - Free Report)
Earnings of this sector are expected to grow 17.9% in Q4 on 5.6% higher revenues. In fact, we already have Q4 results from 21.6% of the sector’s market capitalization on the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance companies are up 23.7% from the same period last year on 10.7% higher revenues, with 100% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 83.3% surpassing revenue estimates. The XLF ETF has a Zacks Rank #1 (read: ETFs to Play Upbeat Bank Earnings).
Consumer Discretionary – Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY - Free Report)
Earnings of this sector are expected to grow 9.3% in Q4 on 2.6% higher revenues. The upbeat U.S. economy, cooling inflation and strong consumer spending are likely to contribute to the sector’s wellbeing. The ETF XLY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Medical – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV - Free Report)
Earnings of this sector are expected to grow 12.0% in Q4 on 8.7% higher revenues. Although the Medical sector is not very brightly positioned currently, the sector’s big earnings growth shows some promise. It is a non-cyclical sector and should stay strong in times of uncertainty. The ETF XLV has a Zacks Rank #1 (read: ETFs in Focus Post UnitedHealth's Mixed Q4 Results).