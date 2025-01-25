We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Chubb (CB) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Chubb (CB - Free Report) ending at $266.70, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 4.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.46, signifying a 34.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.49 billion, up 8.26% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.13% decrease. As of now, Chubb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Chubb is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.48.
Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 7.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.41 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.