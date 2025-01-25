We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) standing at $463.19, reflecting a +0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.43, marking a 13.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.3 billion, down 5.43% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. At present, Berkshire Hathaway B boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.48.
It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.