Veeva Systems (VEEV) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) standing at $223.40, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
The the stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has risen by 3.77% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 14.49% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $698.28 million, indicating a 10.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $2.72 billion, signifying shifts of +33.26% and +15.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Veeva Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. As of now, Veeva Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.56. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.56.
We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.