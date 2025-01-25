We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Clear Secure (YOU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) standing at $24.19, reflecting a +0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Shares of the airport security company witnessed a loss of 11.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming release. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.45 million, up 19% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Clear Secure is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Clear Secure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
