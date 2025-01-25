We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gained Today
ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) closed at $7.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.44% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.15 billion, indicating a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ARKO Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.22 of its industry.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.