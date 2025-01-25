We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $58.56, demonstrating a -0.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals witnessed a gain of 5.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allegheny Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.60, showcasing a 6.25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegheny Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% downward. As of now, Allegheny Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Allegheny Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.17.
It is also worth noting that ATI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Speciality industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Steel - Speciality industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.