We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Waste Management (WM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Waste Management (WM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $209.43, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Shares of the garbage and recycling hauler witnessed a gain of 2.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.82% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Waste Management in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 2.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 12.64% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Waste Management is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.03.
It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.