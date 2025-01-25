We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MPLX LP (MPLX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.88, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of MPLX LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating a 6.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.07 billion, showing a 3.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.08% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, MPLX LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.
We can also see that MPLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.3 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
