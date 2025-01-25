We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wix.com (WIX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $235.01, indicating a -0.66% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
The cloud-based web development company's shares have seen an increase of 5.65% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.61, marking a 31.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $461.34 million, showing a 14.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wix.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher. Wix.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Wix.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.63, which means Wix.com is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that WIX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.74.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.