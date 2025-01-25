We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) ending at $63.36, denoting a -1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the solar technology company had lost 11.94% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 37.04% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $376.03 million, reflecting a 24.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.34% decrease. Enphase Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.96 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ENPH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.