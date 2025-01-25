We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NRG Energy (NRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $112.37, indicating a +1.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
The power company's stock has climbed by 19.07% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 7.02% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, NRG Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, NRG Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.
Also, we should mention that NRG has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.