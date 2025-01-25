We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $43.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.69% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.17, reflecting a 206.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.83 million, down 94.62% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
