Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) ending at $44.98, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.18, marking a 60.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $985 million, reflecting a 5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.