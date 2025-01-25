We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $10.25, indicating a -0.29% change from the previous session's end. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 3.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 168.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.36 billion, indicating a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1290% upward. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.14.
It's also important to note that WBD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.