Palantir Nears Record Winning Streak: ETFs in Focus
Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) is on track to match its longest winning streak on record. The stock climbed more than 2% during Friday’s trading session, putting it on course for an eighth consecutive positive day. The company has achieved eight-day winning streaks four times since its public debut in 2020 but has never extended a rally to nine consecutive days, as quoted on CNBC.
Impressive 2025 Start Following a Stellar 2024
Palantir shares have already gained over 7% in 2025. This follows a remarkable performance in 2024, when the stock surged more than 340%, making it one of the best-performing stocks of the year.
The Bullish Case for Palantir
AI Platform Success
Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has gained widespread adoption, helping businesses integrate large language models into operations. AIP’s scalability and adaptability have helped Palantir secure a significant number of deals worth over $1 million.
Customer and Revenue Growth
In Q3 2024, Palantir’s customer base grew 39% year over year, while transactions over $1 million surged 30%. The company achieved a net-dollar retention rate of 118%, up from 107% a year earlier, indicating its ability to generate additional revenues from existing customers. Along with commercial markets, Palantir has a solid government customer base.
Huge Exposure to Government Sector
Palantir and Anduril, two of the leading U.S. defense technology, are in discussions with around a dozen competitors to establish a consortium aimed at collectively bidding for U.S. government contracts. Consortium is likely to include Elon Musk’s SpaceX, ChatGPT maker OpenAI, autonomous-ship builder Saronic and artificial intelligence data group Scale AI, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.
Palantir-Heavy ETFs in Focus
Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Palantir's stock is high-growth and high-momentum in nature. The stock comes from a top ranked Zacks Technology Services Industry (top 36%) and top-ranked Zacks Sector (top 50%). Its huge exposure to the government space is a key winning point in investment rationale.
Investors can ride out these positives with PLTR-heavy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) , REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI - Free Report) and Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV - Free Report) (read: Palantir vs. NVIDIA ETFs: Better AI Plays for 2025?).