Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5(JLGRX - Free Report) . JLGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 20.15%.
PIMCO CommoditiesPlus Strategy P(PCLPX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. PCLPX is a Diversified Bonds mutual fund. Investors looking for exposure to a variety of fixed income types that stretch across issuers, maturities, and credit levels will find a good fit with Diversified Bonds funds. With yearly returns of 11.54% over the last five years, PCLPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund(PRSCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, PRSCX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. PRSCX has an expense ratio of 0.79%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 16.54% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.