3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
John Hancock Disciplined Value R4(JDVFX - Free Report) . JDVFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.51%.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I(SEEGX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. SEEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 19.97% over the last five years, SEEGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Vanguard Selected Value Fund(VASVX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.43%. Management fee: 0.42%. Five year annual return: 10.95%. VASVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.