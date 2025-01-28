For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
If You Invested $1000 in Netflix a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NFLX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Netflix's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Netflix's main business drivers.
Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. The company evolved from a small DVD-rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider, courtesy of its wide-ranging content portfolio and a fortified international footprint. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company had 277.65 million paid subscribers globally.
Netflix has been spending aggressively on building its portfolio of original shows. This is helping the company sustain its leading position despite the launch of new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as existing services like Amazon Prime Video.
Netflix streams movies, television shows and documentaries across a wide variety of genres and languages. Domestic and international subscribers can watch them on a host of internet-connected devices, including television sets, computers, and mobile devices.
The Los Gatos, CA-based company reported revenues of $39 billion in 2024.
Beginning fourth-quarter 2019, Netflix started declaring revenues and membership data by regions — the Asia Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM); and the United States and Canada (UCAN).
UCAN accounted for 44.1% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. At the end of the quarter, the company had 89.6 million paid subscribers in the region.
EMEA accounted for 32.1% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. Netflix had 101.1 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.
LATAM contributed 12% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues and had 53.3 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.
APAC accounted for 11.8% of fourth-quarter 2024 revenues. The company had 57.54 million paid subscribers in the region at the end of the quarter.
NFLX will stop reporting paid quarterly membership and revenue per subscriber, starting with the first quarter of 2025.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Netflix ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $15,642.94, or a gain of 1,464.29%, as of January 27, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 197.36% and the price of gold went up 105.51% over the same time frame.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for NFLX.
Netflix's fourth-quarter 2024 results benefited from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention. The launch of first-party ad tech platform in Canada and ones in the remaining ad countries in 2025 signals Netflix's commitment to maximizing this new revenue stream, with ad revenues expected to roughly double year-over-year. Raised revenue guidance for 2025 between $43.5-$44.5 billion reflects improved business fundamentals. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind. NFLX's leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 7.72%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.