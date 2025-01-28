Altria Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Understand

Altria Group, Inc. ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) is likely to register growth in top and bottom-lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Jan. 30. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down a couple of cents in the past seven days to $1.27 per share, the projection indicates growth of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.13 per share, suggesting a 3.6% increase from the prior-year reported figure. MO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, which indicates a 0.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's level. The consensus mark for 2024 top line is pegged at $20.4 billion, which indicates a decline of 0.6% from the year-ago level. Things to Note About MO’s Upcoming Results
Altria continues to capitalize on its pricing power, particularly through higher pricing strategies in its Smokeable Products and Oral Tobacco segments, showcasing its resilience. On its third-quarter earnings call, management expressed confidence in the company’s strategy, projecting 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $5.07 and $5.15, reflecting 2.5-4% growth from $4.95 reported in 2023.
Altria's progress toward a smoke-free future is a key growth driver. The company is benefiting from the momentum of NJOY and on!, which support its vision of a smoke-free world. In addition, the company’s "Optimize & Accelerate" initiative, focused on operational improvements and cost savings, has been delivering positive results. Yet, Altria faces several challenges that are impacting its growth, including regulatory pressures, shifting consumer preferences toward smoke-free products and rising costs. The cigarette industry, in particular, is grappling with headwinds due to increased awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco use and the growing popularity of illegal e-vapor products. These factors, coupled with a constrained consumer spending environment, are likely to have put pressure on Altria’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's Smokeable Products fourth-quarter revenues is approximately $5,214 million, indicating a year-over-year decline from $5,274 million reported in the same quarter last year. Earnings Whispers for MO
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altria this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Altria carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.10%. Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.36% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which implies a 14.5% increase year over year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.5 billion, which indicates growth of 1.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. TSN has a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 57%, on average. Church & Dwight ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 77 cents, which implies a roughly 18.5% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 2.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. Clorox ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in top- and bottom-lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.40, indicating a 35.2% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Altria Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Understand
Altria Group, Inc. (MO - Free Report) is likely to register growth in top and bottom-lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Jan. 30. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down a couple of cents in the past seven days to $1.27 per share, the projection indicates growth of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.13 per share, suggesting a 3.6% increase from the prior-year reported figure. MO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, which indicates a 0.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's level. The consensus mark for 2024 top line is pegged at $20.4 billion, which indicates a decline of 0.6% from the year-ago level.
Altria Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Altria Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Altria Group, Inc. Quote
Things to Note About MO’s Upcoming Results
Altria continues to capitalize on its pricing power, particularly through higher pricing strategies in its Smokeable Products and Oral Tobacco segments, showcasing its resilience. On its third-quarter earnings call, management expressed confidence in the company’s strategy, projecting 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $5.07 and $5.15, reflecting 2.5-4% growth from $4.95 reported in 2023.
Altria's progress toward a smoke-free future is a key growth driver. The company is benefiting from the momentum of NJOY and on!, which support its vision of a smoke-free world. In addition, the company’s "Optimize & Accelerate" initiative, focused on operational improvements and cost savings, has been delivering positive results.
Yet, Altria faces several challenges that are impacting its growth, including regulatory pressures, shifting consumer preferences toward smoke-free products and rising costs. The cigarette industry, in particular, is grappling with headwinds due to increased awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco use and the growing popularity of illegal e-vapor products.
These factors, coupled with a constrained consumer spending environment, are likely to have put pressure on Altria’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's Smokeable Products fourth-quarter revenues is approximately $5,214 million, indicating a year-over-year decline from $5,274 million reported in the same quarter last year.
Earnings Whispers for MO
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altria this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Altria carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.10%.
Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.36% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 79 cents, which implies a 14.5% increase year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.5 billion, which indicates growth of 1.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. TSN has a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 57%, on average.
Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 77 cents, which implies a roughly 18.5% increase year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 2.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average.
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in top- and bottom-lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.40, indicating a 35.2% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average.