TE Connectivity (TEL) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of
TE Connectivity's ( TEL Quick Quote TEL - Free Report) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this electronics maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.
In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
Upon examining TEL's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $3.84 billion, experiencing an increase of 0.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TEL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Unveiling Trends in TEL's International Revenues
During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.6 billion in revenue, making up 41.79% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion, this meant a surprise of +21.27%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.4 billion, or 34.37%, in the previous quarter, and $1.38 billion, or 36.00%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
EMEA accounted for 32.04% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.23 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -15.38%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.45 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $1.47 billion (36.14%) and $1.41 billion (36.83%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets
Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity to report $3.95 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific and EMEA are expected to contribute 34.4% ($1.36 billion) and 38.5% ($1.52 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.
For the full year, a total revenue of $16.19 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.2% from the year before. The revenues from Asia-Pacific and EMEA are expected to make up 34.3% and 37.7% of this total, corresponding to $5.55 billion and $6.1 billion respectively.
Concluding Remarks
TE Connectivity's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.
In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.
At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.
With an impressive
externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.
TE Connectivity currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Reviewing TE Connectivity's Recent Stock Price Trends
Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 6.7%, against an upturn of 1.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts TE Connectivity among its entities, has appreciated by 0.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.1% versus the S&P 500's 5.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 8.2% over the same period.
Image: Bigstock
TE Connectivity (TEL) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
Have you evaluated the performance of TE Connectivity's (TEL - Free Report) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this electronics maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.
In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
Upon examining TEL's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $3.84 billion, experiencing an increase of 0.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TEL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Unveiling Trends in TEL's International Revenues
During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.6 billion in revenue, making up 41.79% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion, this meant a surprise of +21.27%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.4 billion, or 34.37%, in the previous quarter, and $1.38 billion, or 36.00%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
EMEA accounted for 32.04% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.23 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -15.38%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.45 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $1.47 billion (36.14%) and $1.41 billion (36.83%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Revenue Projections for Overseas MarketsWall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity to report $3.95 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific and EMEA are expected to contribute 34.4% ($1.36 billion) and 38.5% ($1.52 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.
For the full year, a total revenue of $16.19 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.2% from the year before. The revenues from Asia-Pacific and EMEA are expected to make up 34.3% and 37.7% of this total, corresponding to $5.55 billion and $6.1 billion respectively.
Concluding RemarksTE Connectivity's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.
In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.
At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.
With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.
TE Connectivity currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Reviewing TE Connectivity's Recent Stock Price TrendsOver the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 6.7%, against an upturn of 1.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts TE Connectivity among its entities, has appreciated by 0.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.1% versus the S&P 500's 5.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 8.2% over the same period.