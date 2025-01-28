Back to top

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $163.23 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was -2.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $19.30 million compared to the $18.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $16.64 million versus $15.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% versus 2.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $22.13 billion compared to the $22.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.1% compared to the 66.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $121.50 million versus $119.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annuity and Insurance: $1.35 million versus $1.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank-Owned Life Insurance: $3.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.76 million.
  • Trust and Asset Management: $12.16 million versus $11.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking: $0.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $120.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.49 million.
Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

