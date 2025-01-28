Back to top

Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bank of Marin (BMRC - Free Report) reported $27.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.4%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 70.6%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $3.55 billion versus $3.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-accrual loans: $33.88 million compared to the $40.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $25.23 million versus $25.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $2.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.90 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $25.40 million compared to the $25.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Bank of Marin have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

