ERIC Helps Telstra Achieve 9.4 Gbps 5G Downlink Speed on Live Network
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) recently announced that it has helped Telstra achieve a peak downlink speed of 9.4 Gbps on Telstra’s live commercial 5G Standalone network. With this breakthrough, the Australian telecommunications company aims to significantly enhance its high-capacity 5G connectivity, allowing more users to benefit from uninterrupted video streaming, seamless online gaming and rapid content downloads, especially in high-demand locations such as stadiums, shopping centers and transportation hubs.
In today's hyper-connected, fast-paced digital landscape, consumers demand faster data speeds and lower latency to support richer, more reliable experiences. Telstra’s new 5G capabilities address this demand, ensuring that users can fully embrace technologies like AI, augmented reality and virtual reality without experiencing slowdowns or connectivity issues.
Telstra achieved this breakthrough at its Gold Coast Innovation Centre, where a live commercial mobile site was equipped with Ericsson’s state-of-the-art Radio System base station. Ericsson Radio System is an end-to-end modular and scalable radio access network consisting of hardware, software and services. The portfolio includes an antenna, Radio, Radio Access Network (RAN) Compute and Site and Transport solutions, all managed through a unified system.
By integrating the company’s latest 5G Advanced software, the Radio System solution supports all site types and traffic scenarios while ensuring industry-leading performance, the smallest site footprint and energy efficiency. Ericsson used RAN processor 6672, antenna-integrated radio (AIR) 5322, AIR 3258, and Radio 4466 for the demonstration with Telstra, which were connected through the Router 6675 low-latency cell site router to the Ericsson Packet Core Gateway. MediaTek’s cutting-edge chipset technology provided the foundation for the network's capabilities, ensuring it is ready for future applications and services.
Does ERIC Stand to Gain From the Breakthrough?
With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for 5G market leadership.
Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
By partnering with Telstra, Ericsson reinforces its position as a leader in the global 5G market, demonstrating its ability to deliver cutting-edge network solutions that meet the growing demands of consumers and businesses.
This collaboration is expected to generate incremental demand for Ericsson’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
ERIC’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Ericsson have gained 31.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.8%.
ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
