Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) reported $37.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.75 million, representing a surprise of -2.28%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent): 59.7% versus 59.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $19.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.18 million.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $19.67 million compared to the $11.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $7.51 million compared to the $7.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.35 million versus $31.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

