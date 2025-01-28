3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks You Can Trust for Long-Term Gains

Key Takeaways High-risk, high-reward stocks often make headlines, but blue-chip companies are important in any portfolio. Long-term stock gains and consistent growth often follow companies with substantial market capitalization. Walmart, Costco Wholesale and Home Depot are industry giants with a strong history of financial resilience.
In the dynamic world of investing, finding the right balance between risk and reward is like walking a tightrope. While the promise of quick profits can be alluring, it is equally important to anchor your portfolio with stable, long-term investments.
Rather than chasing after high-risk, high-reward stocks that often make headlines, investors should meticulously assess market dynamics and develop a well-thought-out investment strategy. The emphasis should be on well-established companies with a proven record and resilience to weather economic downturns. For long-term stability and consistent growth, market experts are inclined toward highly reputable companies with substantial market capitalization, commonly known as blue-chip companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD Quick Quote HD - Free Report) . These industry giants showcase financial resilience and have a history of delivering robust returns to shareholders. Blue-chip companies are less susceptible to sudden stock price fluctuations, making them a reliable choice for experienced and novice investors. For those seeking regular income, blue-chip companies provide steady dividend payouts, adding to their stability. These companies boast a winning combination of established market positions, strong brand recognition, loyal customer bases and extensive market penetration. These traits give them a distinct competitive advantage, make them investor favorites and unlock growth opportunities. By investing in blue-chip stocks, investors can build a well-diversified portfolio. Past-Year Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Walmart: Embracing Technology for Growth
Walmart has been working to strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment. Innovation extends to its supply chain, wherein the company is enhancing capacity and introducing cutting-edge solutions.
As of last Friday’s session, Walmart’s market capitalization stood at $761.2 billion. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 4.8% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of about 21 cents per share (83 cents annualized). WMT’s payout ratio is 34, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 2.9%. ( Check WMT’s dividend history here) Costco: Leveraging Membership Model for Success
Costco has navigated market ups and downs effectively, driven by strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and a strong emphasis on memberships. By identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to customer preferences, Costco has deepened its market presence. The company’s high membership renewal rates, efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power ensure competitive pricing and foster strong customer loyalty.
Costco has a market cap of $417.1 billion. This Zacks #2 Ranked company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7.2% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share ($4.64 annualized). COST’s payout ratio is 28, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 13.2%. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Home Depot: Capitalizing on Home Improvement Trends
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Home Depot stands as another distinguished blue-chip stock, dominating the home improvement retail sector. Its consistent expansion in Professional and Do-It-Yourself segments, fortified by an extensive product lineup and digital innovations, underpins its remarkable success. The company's interconnected retail strategy and robust technological infrastructure have amplified web traffic, leading to growth in digital sales. As mortgage rates decline, it could potentially stimulate homebuying activity and drive demand for renovation and remodeling projects.
Home Depot has a market cap of $411.7 billion. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales calls for growth of 3.9% from the year-ago period’s reported number. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $2.25 ($9.00 annualized) per share. HD’s payout ratio is 60, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.2%.
3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks You Can Trust for Long-Term Gains
Past-Year Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
