Top Stock Picks for Week of January 27, 2025

Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) is a market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Virtu Financial’s diverse business bodes well for the long haul. Its Execution Services segment benefits from new products and deals. Total revenues from this unit jumped more than 9% in the first nine months of the year. We expect it to grow 11.5% YoY in 2024. At the Q3-end, it had cash and cash equivalents of $701.4 million while short-term borrowings totaled $128.8 million. With a robust balance sheet, it distributes capital effectively through buybacks and dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. With 11.37X price-to-earnings ratio, it is still cheaper than the industry. Its dividend yield of 2.71% is higher than the industry average of 1.64%. Its cost management efforts will aid margins in the coming days. Consequently, it is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD).DaVita has been expanding its global presence via its Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) business. It has been generating solid revenues by providing dialysis services and third-quarter 2024 was not any different. It has been opening and acquiring several dialysis centers both within the United States and overseas, which is promising. DaVita’s four separate purchase agreements with Fresenius Medical Care look promising. Its third-quarter 2024 revenues were better than expected. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Shares of the kidney dialysis provider have appreciated by 8.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. DVA is an impressive value stock right now.  


