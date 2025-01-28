We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
5 Must-See Stocks with Perfect Earnings Charts
This is a big week for the fourth quarter earnings season. We’ll get the start of the Magnificent 7 earnings reports, including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tesla and Apple, but also dozens of other popular stocks, including Starbucks, General Motors, Caterpillar, Tractor Supply and Deckers Outdoors.
But this week we will also hear from 5 companies that have a rare and unique accomplishment. All 5 companies have met or beaten on earnings every quarter for the last 5 years. They have not missed.
5 Years of Earnings Perfection
Under normal circumstances that is difficult. It requires good communication between management and the analysts which cover the company. But this 5-year stretch also included the 2020 Covid pandemic. The pandemic upended most companies, including their earnings reports.
But these 5 companies still managed to meet or beat in those critical quarters when the global economy was shut.
Will they keep their streaks alive this week?
5 Companies That Have Not Missed on Earnings in 5 Years
1. Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report)
Danaher is a large cap life sciences and diagnostics company. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years.
Shares of Danaher were up big to start the pandemic but sold off in 2022. Danaher was up just 5.9% over the last year. It pays a dividend yielding 0.4%.
Will Danaher beat again this week?
2. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW - Free Report)
ServiceNow is the AI platform for business transformation. It has a market cap of $231 billion. ServiceNow hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years.
Shares of ServiceNow are trading near all-time highs, up 49% over the last year. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 68.6. A P/E under 15 is considered a value.
Should ServiceNow be on your AI investing short list?
3. Visa Inc. (V - Free Report)
Visa has the best earnings surprise track record among all companies in the S&P 500. Not only does it have a perfect 5-year earnings surprise beat record, it hasn’t missed since it went public in 2008.
Yes. 2008.
Visa now has a market cap of $615 billion. Shares are up 21.7% over the alst year and are trading near record highs again. But Visa has a forward P/E under 30, of 29.5.
Is there still a buying opportunity in Visa?
4. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report)
AbbVie is a large cap drug manufacturer who makes Skyrizi as well as Botox. It has a market cap of $300 billion. AbbVie hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years.
Shares of AbbVie haven’t done much in the last year, gaining just 1.7%. However, it pays an attractive dividend, which is yielding 3.9%. AbbVie has a forward P/E of just 14.
Will AbbVie beat again in the fourth quarter?
5. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL - Free Report)
Colgate-Palmolive is an innovative growth company with products for humans and their pets. It has many iconic brands including both Colgate and Palmolive but also Soft Soap, Irish Spring, Tom’s of Maine, and AJAX. Colgate-Palmolive hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 8% in the last year. Colgate-Palmolive isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 23.
Should a consumer products company like Colgate-Palmolive be on your watch list?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ABBV in the Zacks Value Investor and her own personal portfolio.]