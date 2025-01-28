Back to top

Transcat (TRNS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.75 million, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -15.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Transcat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Distribution Sales: $25.20 million versus $26.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Revenue- Service Revenue: $41.56 million versus $44.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Gross Profit- Distribution: $7.32 million compared to the $8.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Service: $12.36 million compared to the $14.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Transcat have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

