Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.81 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.25, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42, the EPS surprise was -7.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 38.8% compared to the 29.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.5% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.79 billion compared to the $6.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $69.17 million compared to the $66.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.64 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Preferred Bank here>>>

Shares of Preferred Bank have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Preferred Bank (PFBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise