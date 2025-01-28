We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But TJX (TJX) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw TJX (TJX - Free Report) ending at $124.90, denoting a +1.77% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores witnessed a loss of 0.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.15, indicating a 2.68% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.19 billion, reflecting a 1.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $56.2 billion, representing changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.69, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.