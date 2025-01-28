We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gained Today
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $60.62, demonstrating a +1.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.45% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2025. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.12%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.56 billion, showing a 0.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. As of now, Bristol Myers Squibb holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.
Meanwhile, BMY's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
