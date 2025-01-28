We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) standing at $25.38, reflecting a -1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.61% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 29.41% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $332.71 million, reflecting a 4.24% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.
One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
