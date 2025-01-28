We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DocuSign (DOCU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) ending at $92.26, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 1.51% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.84, marking a 10.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $759.96 million, indicating a 6.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $2.96 billion, representing changes of +18.46% and +7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.86% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, DocuSign is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 for its industry.
Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.