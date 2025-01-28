We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $606.62, indicating a +1.45% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a loss of 6.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.52%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.83 billion, indicating a 12.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Intuit is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.3.
It's also important to note that INTU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.