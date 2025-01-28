We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $33.48, indicating a +1.76% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 11.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Pinterest will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.87%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 16.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.38% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Pinterest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Pinterest is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.73.
We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.